Assam govt sets up 24/7 helpline for students amid India-Pakistan tensions

In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Assam government has taken certain measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its students studying across the country.

In an official notification issued on Saturday, May 10, the Office of the Resident Commissioner at Assam Bhawan in New Delhi announced the activation of a 24×7 emergency helpline and designated contact persons to support students from Assam residing outside the state.

This move comes as geopolitical anxieties rise, prompting concerns for students living away from their families, especially in major cities.

The Assam Bhawan in the national capital will now serve as a nodal point for distressed students. Students have been urged to immediately reach out if they face any form of hardship, whether it is related to safety, accommodation, communication, or mental health.

Contact Details for Assistance

Ranadip Kumar Dam, ACS, Joint Secretary, General Administration Department & Officer on Special Duty, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi: +91 98743 55305; Vinod Kalita, House Manager, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi: +91 89205 70507; Emergency Student Helpline Numbers: 011-23010298 / 26877111

The helpline and contact numbers will remain active round the clock to ensure students have access to immediate support at any hour.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared in recent days following diplomatic confrontations and reported border incidents.