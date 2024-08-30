Assam govt partners with Visva-Bharati to establish Srimanta Sankardeva Chair for Bhakti Movement studies

The Assam government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with West Bengal’s Visva-Bharati University to establish a Srimanta Sankardeva Chair.

This initiative aims to promote research on the 15th-century Vaishnavite saint and his Bhakti Movement beyond Assam, extending its influence internationally.

The MoU was signed by Assam’s higher education secretary Madhu Sudan Nath and Visva-Bharati’s registrar Ashok Kumar Mahato, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here.

CM Sarma emphasised the significance of Sankardeva’s teachings in uniting Sanatan Dharma by transcending caste distinctions.

He expressed gratitude to Visva-Bharati University for supporting Assam’s efforts to propagate Sankardeva’s philosophy, which is integral to the cultural nationalism of India.

The Assam government will provide a one-time grant of Rs 5 crore for the Chair’s establishment at Visva-Bharati, and similar Chairs will also be set up at other prominent universities across the country.