Assam govt. bans small plastic bottles

In a move aimed at curbing rising pollution in the state, the Assam government has prohibited the production, import, storage, distribution, sale, and use of plastic water bottles with a capacity below 1000 ml, effective from October 2, 2023.

A notification issued by the Department of Forests and Environment emphasised the environmental and health hazards posed by single-use plastic (SUP) items, which are notorious for their high littering potential and the lasting damage they cause to the environment.

The responsibility for implementing this ban rests with various entities including Urban and Rural local bodies, the District Administration, Police department, and the Pollution Control Board of Assam.

This decision follows the declaration by Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, regarding the prohibition of single-use plastic water bottles with a capacity below one litre. The enforcement of this ban, set to commence on October 2, signifies a crucial stride towards a more ecologically sustainable future for the state.

Assam’s commitment to eradicating the detrimental impact of plastic waste on the environment is evident through this initiative.

The ban targets the pressing issue of plastic pollution that frequently contaminates natural water bodies like rivers and lakes, threatening marine ecosystems, wildlife, and even human health.