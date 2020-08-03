Nonetheless Assam records 1457 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours to increase its tally to 41726 till Sunday afternoon, the State government in Dispur decided to allow hotels,restaurants, malls, gymnasiums, etc to operate with strict guidelines for the novel corona virus outbreak.

A government order stated that the hotels, restaurants along with other hospitality services are allowed to function on all days except Saturday and Sunday between 7 am and 5 pm with strict maintenance of Covid-19 protocols.

At the same time, the malls and gymnasiums are allowed to operate from Monday to Friday on same side of the street in Kamrup (metro) district while maintaining social distancing.

Inter-district movement of people would be allowed on Monday and Tuesday, for which no separate permission would be needed to travel from one district to another. All government offices would operate with 100% attendance, added the order.

However, cinema halls, entertainment parks, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums, etc would remain closed and all kinds of social,political, academic, entertainment, religious functions would be prevented. Similarly, the movement of individuals would remain prohibited in the night hours. Senior citizens and minors are advised to stay indoors unless there is an unavoidable reason.

Presently, the State has 10180 active Covid-19 cases, were 31442 individuals were discharged from hospitals after medical interventions. The casualties because of virus infections have risen up to 101 till date.

The Kamrup (metro) district comprising the Guwahati city has however improved its infection rate in the last few days.