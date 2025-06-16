Assam government launches major eviction drive in Goalpara

In a fresh wave of eviction efforts across Assam, the state government on Monday launched an operation in Goalpara district, targeting over 1,500 bighas of alleged encroached land in the Hasilabeel area under Balijana revenue circle.

The land, authorities say, had been illegally occupied by 667 families, most of whom belong to the migrant Bengali-speaking community. The eviction drive, which began at 7 a.m., was conducted under heavy security cover with the deployment of 20 bulldozers and excavators.

Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Chaudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Mahanta personally supervised the proceedings. Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh later visited the site to review the situation.

“There has been no resistance from the residents, and the process has remained peaceful so far,” said DC Chaudhary, adding that nearly 45% of the encroached land targeted in the operation was cleared on the first day, while the rest comprises a wetland.

According to the district administration, prior eviction notices had been served in 2023 and again in early 2024. Fresh notices were delivered on Friday, warning residents to vacate the premises by Monday morning. Placards reinforcing the eviction orders were also displayed across the area.

The administration has also earmarked five lower primary schools among the structures scheduled for demolition, sparking concern over educational disruptions. Many residents reportedly vacated their homes voluntarily, some loading their belongings onto carts and vehicles.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the operation, stating that reclaiming public land remains a key priority for his government. “We have carried out eviction drives in every district over the past four years. The message is clear—encroachment will not be tolerated,” he said. “The success lies not just in reclaiming land, but in the fact that it deters future illegal settlements.”

This eviction in Goalpara is part of a broader statewide initiative launched by the Sarma-led government to remove encroachments, particularly from ecologically sensitive areas and government land, which the administration asserts are essential for future development projects.