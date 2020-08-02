The flood situation in Assam has significantly improved even though the mighty river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark in various locations.

The annual disaster claims 109 lives, which has been chasing by Covid-19 pandemic with 98 casualties till Saturday afternoon.

The third wave of flood continues to affect over 11 lakh people in the districts of Goalpara, Dhubri, South Salmara, Barpeta, Morigaon, etc. Over 1,300 villages in 21 districts are still under the deluge, where more than 82,150 hectares of crops are inundated. At present, nearly 30,000 people are taking shelter in various relief camps as the flood rendered them homeless.

World famous Kaziranga National Park is also inundated by the flood water killing at least 145 wild animals including 16 precious one-horn rhinoceros. Over 105 hog deer, eleven wild boars, five wild buffaloes, etc were also drowned in the flood water. Besides Kaziranga, Manas NP, Orang NP, Pabitora Wildlife Sanctuary, etc are also severely affected by the disaster.

Presently, Assam has 9811 active Covid-19 cases, where 30,357 individuals were released from hospitals after medical interventions. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that till Saturday, 40,269 people tested positive for corona virus infection. He apprehended that the active cases in the state might increase in the coming few weeks.

State governor professor Jagdish Mukhi recently visited the flood hit Barpeta and Baksa localities where the over-flowing rivers created havoc, rendering thousands of families homeless.

Visiting Safakamar, Chunbari, Bispani, Mathanguri areas, governor Mukhind inspected the entry point of river Beki that causes perpetual flood and erosion every year. It may be noted that an integrated scheme amounting to over rupees 203 crore was sent to the Centre for clearance which is allotted for the management of affected areas.

The state government in Dispur is trying to find out a durable solution to the flood problem while the governor assured that he would take up the matter urgently with the concerned Central agencies in New Delhi.