Assam flood crisis deepens; death toll rises to 14, over 5 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam remained critical with three more deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 14 in the first spell of flood in the state.

More than 5 lakh people across 10 districts of the state have been affected by the deluge, officials said.

According to the flood bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two deaths occurred in Cachar, and another in Nagaon district.

Advertisement

Nagaon in central Assam is the worst hit.

The ASDMA bulletin said 39,000 displaced individuals are taking refuge in 193 relief camps across six districts.

Various roads, bridges, and other infrastructures have been damaged in different districts, and an embankment was breached in Donkamokam, West Karbi Anglong.

According to the flood bulletin, rivers such as Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara continue to flow above the danger level.

Assam, with its extensive network of rivers, tributaries, and distributaries, is highly prone to floods and erosion, significantly hindering the state’s development.

The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, along with over 50 tributaries, caused severe devastation during the monsoon season.

The flood-prone areas in Assam are four times the national average.