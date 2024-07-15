Assam emerges as a ‘frontrunner’ in SDG India Index 2023-24 with significant score improvement

Assam has emerged as a top performer in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2023-24, as reported by NITI Aayog. The state’s overall score improved by 8 points since the 2020-21 edition, marking a significant step in sustainable development.

Since the inception of the SDG index in 2018, Assam has made a total improvement of 16 points, earning a place in the “Front Runner” category, which indicates a score between 65 and 99.

This achievement reflects Assam’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Assam’s score is now 65, aligning with the national average and showing the state’s dedication to improving its sustainability metrics.

Other northeastern states also showed progress. Manipur matched Assam’s improvement and joined the “Front Runner” category. Tripura advanced by 6 points, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim by 5 each, Mizoram by 4, Meghalaya by 3, and Nagaland by 2.

Despite these advancements, Meghalaya and Nagaland remain in the “Performer” category.

Meghalaya, however, excelled specifically in the goal of Good Health and Well-Being, showcasing notable progress in this area.

The NITI Aayog report categorizes states into four performance levels: achiever, front runner, performer, and aspirant. These classifications are essential for tracking the progress of states in achieving sustainable development targets.

The SDG India Index 2023-24 highlights positive trends across all states and union territories, with the national SDG score reaching 71, a significant increase from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018.

The index, which measures progress on 113 indicators across 16 SDGs, is a crucial tool for encouraging competition among states. Significant progress was observed in goals related to poverty elimination, decent work and economic growth, and climate action, among others.