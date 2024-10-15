Assam: Differently abled woman gang-raped, one arrested

A differently-abled woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of three men in Assam’s Kokrajhar district’s Gossaigaon locality, police said.

A senior police official said that one of the accused persons was taken into custody on Monday. The person is identified as Mukleswar Rahman.

According to the police, the woman who was subjected to the horrifying incident is a deaf and mute person. Rahman allegedly took the woman to his house before the victim was gang-raped there by three miscreants.

The incident created widespread anger in the locality with people demanding immediate arrest of all the accused persons in the rape case.

Police claimed that an investigation was launched into the whole incident and other accused would be caught soon. However, for the sake of investigation, police refused to divulge more details as of now.

In August, the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in the Dhing locality of the Nagaon district sent shockwaves across the state. The police said that the teenage girl was gang-raped by three persons while returning home from a tuition centre in the Dhing area in the Nagaon district. She was on a bicycle when a group of three men attacked her and gang-raped the teenage girl.

The onlookers discovered the girl in a semi-naked state lying beside a pond in the area. They took her to a nearby hospital and informed the police.

According to police, the molesters left the girl after committing the crime and she was lying semi-conscious for more than an hour before being rescued by the locals.

The villagers in Borbheti village in Dhing locality boycotted the last rite of the prime accused Tafiqul Islam following his death while trying to flee from police custody.

Meanwhile, other two accused persons–Faridul Islam Khan and Golap Uddin fled away after the incident and after a 16-day manhunt, police arrested the duo in the last month. The prime accused in the case, Tafiqul Islam died due to drowning in a pond while trying to escape from police custody.

Khan had been hiding in Dimapur town in Nagaland for the last two weeks and he was taken into custody by the Assam Police from the neighbouring state while the other accused Uddin was in the Lahorighat area located in the Morigaon district in Assam.