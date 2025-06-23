Assam Cracks Down on ‘Anti-Hindu’ Voices After Pahalgam Terror Attack; 97 Arrested Including AIUDF MLA

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives and left several others injured on April 22, the Assam government has launched a sweeping crackdown on what it terms “anti-national” and “anti-Hindu” activities within the state.

On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 97 individuals have been arrested so far, including recent detentions in Tinsukia and Nagaon districts.

In a social media post, Sarma wrote, “Crackdown on anti-Hindu elements continues… 97 anti-national and anti-Hindu culprits behind bars now.”

According to Sarma, the arrested person in Tinsukia had posted content on social media deemed objectionable to Hinduism, while the Nagaon resident had made derogatory comments about Lord Ram. The Chief Minister has framed these actions as part of a broader effort to tackle what he describes as a rising threat of communal polarisation and sedition in Assam.

The clampdown escalated after the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was charged with sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan in relation to the Pahalgam terror strike.

Although Islam was granted bail by the court, he was re-arrested under the National Security Act (NSA)—a stringent law that allows detention without trial for up to 12 months.

This hardline approach is consistent with Sarma’s recent public statements. Speaking at a panchayat election rally on May 2, he issued a stern warning:

“Anyone shouting slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ will have their legs broken.” The remark drew both support and criticism, highlighting the deepening political and communal divides in the region.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, was one of the deadliest in recent years. While investigations are still ongoing to determine the perpetrators and their links, Sarma’s administration in Assam has simultaneously intensified efforts to suppress what it describes as internal threats to religious and national unity.