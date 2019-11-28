In a bizarre style, the opposition Congress in Assam Assembly protested on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the state government’s bid to reject the final National Register of Citizens (NRC). The MLAs lay down outside the House after being prevented from raising an adjournment motion in the House.

Opposition Congress and AIUDF raised the two contentious issues through an adjournment motion as soon as the House assembled for the session. In the House, oaths were also administered to four newly-elected MLAs.

On their demands, the Speaker denied them and asked them to raise the issues after the Question Hour, members of the two parties went to the well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Later they staged a walkout from the House and assembled at the entrance of the House. They further lay down in the verandah, shouting slogans against the BJP-led government in the state.

Further, the House continued without the presence of opposition MLAs.