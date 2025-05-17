Assam CM Sarma flags Gaurav Gogoi’s nomination to anti-terror delegation, cites “Pakistan links” and national security concerns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has openly opposed the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s inclusion in an all-party delegation tasked with presenting India’s stance on cross-border terrorism to key international partners, citing “national security” concerns and allegations linking the MP and his spouse to Pakistan.

Sarma’s objection came shortly after Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh announced the names of four Congress MPs chosen for the mission: Anand Sharma, Syed Naseer Hussain, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Gaurav Gogoi.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Sarma alleged that the Congress leader had failed to deny reports of a “prolonged stay in Pakistan” and accused his wife of receiving remuneration from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India. Sarma claimed “credible documents” supported his assertion.

“In the interest of national security and beyond partisan politics,” Sarma appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reconsider Gogoi’s nomination, warning that the assignment was “sensitive and strategic” in nature and required individuals free from any such controversy.

The allegations have yet to be substantiated or addressed in detail by Gaurav Gogoi or the Congress party.

Jairam Ramesh, in his announcement, said that the selection of Congress nominees followed a direct request from Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who contacted both Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on May 16.

The delegation is part of a larger diplomatic initiative involving seven teams of lawmakers from across parties, aimed at briefing countries—including permanent members of the UN Security Council—on India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan. The move follows recent terror incidents, including the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.