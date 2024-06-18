Assam CM reshuffles cabinet, keeps health portfolio

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday undertook a significant reshuffle of his cabinet, making key changes in the portfolios of his team and taking on the additional responsibility of Health and Family Welfare Minister.

This move comes in the wake of Parimal Suklabaidya’s resignation from the Council of Ministers following his election as a Member of Parliament from the Silchar constituency.

In addition to his new role overseeing Health and Family Welfare, Sarma will continue to manage several other critical departments, including Home, Personnel, Public Works, Medical Education & Research, and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture. Furthermore, any unallocated departments will also fall under his jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Former Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, who previously managed Transport, Fisheries, Science, Technology & Climate Change, and Information Technology, will now head the Excise Ministry. This change aims to streamline the government’s efforts and bring fresh energy into various sectors.

The reshuffle is part of Sarma’s strategic plan to invigorate his administration ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Speaking after the recent Lok Sabha election results, he emphasized the necessity of this reorganization to ensure dynamic governance and efficient department management in the lead-up to the state elections.