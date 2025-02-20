Assam CM promises to expose ‘Ali Sheikh network’ and its alleged links to MP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that he would expose the so-called ‘Ali Sheikh network’ and its alleged connections to an Indian Member of Parliament.

The Chief Minister assured the House that his government would present concrete evidence within three months, promising disclosures that would send shockwaves across the state.

Advertisement

Addressing legislators, CM Sarma declared, “I promise to the Assam Assembly that we will dismantle this Ali Sheikh network and return in August with solid evidence. Just give us three months. The facts we uncover will be placed on record, and they will astonish the people of Assam.”

Advertisement

While he claimed to already possess informal knowledge of the matter, Sarma emphasised the need for proper documentation before making the details public.

The statement has triggered intense speculation, with political circles abuzz over the nature of the alleged network and its supposed link to a sitting MP.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come against a backdrop of escalating political tensions between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress in Assam.

National security has increasingly become a contentious issue, with both parties accusing each other of undermining the state’s stability for political gains.

On February 19, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi launched a sharp attack on Sarma, accusing him of exploiting national security concerns for political intimidation rather than addressing governance failures.

In a post on social media, Bordoloi wrote, “National security is a serious affair, certainly not a tool for intimidation to suit your political needs. The people of Assam deserve real answers from you on the parallel extortion economy run through various syndicates, illegal coal mining, unemployment, etc.”

CM Sarma was quick to dismiss Bordoloi’s accusations, asserting that his actions were purely in the interest of national security.

In response to Bordoloi, Sarma wrote on X, “You will be shocked in the coming months. Let me assure you, with all the responsibility vested in me, this is not a witch hunt. I, too, have served under Sri Tarun Gogoi, and I fully understand the gravity of such actions.”

The controversy over national security intensified following the Assam government’s decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

The move has been viewed by some as politically motivated, while the BJP maintains that it is a matter of serious concern that must be thoroughly investigated.

While CM Sarma did not provide specific details on the so-called ‘Ali Sheikh network,’ the name has surfaced in previous law enforcement reports concerning alleged illegal immigration, cross-border trafficking, and financial networks with suspected links to extremist organisations. Assam, which shares a porous border with Bangladesh, has long grappled with issues of infiltration and illegal trade, fuelling political narratives around national security.

However, the opposition has accused the BJP of using such claims to stoke communal tensions and divert attention from governance failures, particularly in tackling unemployment, corruption, and economic distress.