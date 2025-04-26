Assam CM Pro-Pakistan Posts Online will result in arrest under NSA

In the aftermath of the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning against any online activity that could be construed as “anti-national” and the offender will be booked under stringent National Security Act(NSA).

The warning follows a nationwide surge in security concerns after militants opened fire on tourists at the popular Baisaran meadow on April 22, killing 26 civilians and injuring dozens more.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Saturday, CM Sarma said that that a youth from Hajo in Kamrup district had been arrested earlier in the day for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan content on social media platforms.

“The Assam government is vigilantly monitoring all digital activities. Anyone found promoting or supporting Pakistan, either directly or indirectly, will be booked under the stringent provisions of the National Security Act (NSA). No leniency will be shown,” Sarma asserted.

The Chief Minister’s warning came shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam.

The terror attack at Pahalgam has reignited national debates about internal security, the spread of radical ideologies through online spaces, and the vulnerability of soft targets such as tourists.

Security agencies across several states, including Assam, have been on high alert following the attack.

So far Assam police have arrested 11 individual including a legislator of All India United Democratic Front on charges of posting comments on social media allegedly which were of pro pakistan comments.