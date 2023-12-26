Assam CM issues stern warning against illegal land dealings

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said no one will be spared if he is found involved in illegal land dealings in the state.

He said even leaders from his own party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would face the consequences if they were implicated in land-grabbing activities.

“The land mafias cannot be classified as BJP or Congressmen. They are culprits. Nobody will be spared whether he belongs to the BJP or the Congress party,” Sarma said.

Advertisement

He claimed that due to police action, a section of land mafia has already vacated the lands they occupied through illegal means. The actual land owners also got back their properties.

“All district commissioners and state police have been working to bust the nexus,” Sarma added.