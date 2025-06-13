Assam CM issues ‘shoot-at-sight’ order in border district Dhubri after communal flare-up

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a “shoot-at-sight” order for Dhubri town in the wake of tensions in the communally sensitive border district over the alleged recovery of cow meat or a cow head at a Hanuman temple.

Chief Minister Sarma visited Dhubri on Friday and took stock of the situation.

He convened a high-level security review meeting at the Circuit House with senior officials from the district administration and police.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sarma said, “I have ordered shoot-at-sight in Dhubri if any kind of untoward situation arises. This will be effective from tonight and applies to all forms of illegal activity, including stone-pelting.”

The chief minister also directed the police to arrest all “tainted criminals” in the district without delay.

The Dhubri administration had preemptively ramped up security across the town in anticipation of the Chief Minister’s visit. Central forces have been deployed in sensitive zones, and flag marches are being conducted to instill public confidence.

Sarma said fundamentalist forces from Bangladesh are targeting Dhubri.

Dhubri, located on the western edge of Assam, bordering Bangladesh and West Bengal, has historically been a hotspot of communal tension due to its diverse demographic and geographical sensitivity. The district has a high proportion of Bengali-speaking Muslim population and has often found itself in the crosshairs of debates over illegal immigration, religious identity, and border security. Over the years, the town has witnessed several flare-ups, particularly around religious sentiments.

The current incident involving desecration of a Hindu temple has the potential to spiral into wider unrest if not controlled swiftly. The state government’s invocation of “shoot-at-sight” powers — an extremely rare and controversial measure — underscores the gravity of the situation. Human rights groups have often criticized such tactics as draconian, but the administration maintains that they are necessary to prevent communal violence and protect life and property.

The chief minister’s visit signals the seriousness with which Dispur is treating the incident. Officials say curfew-like restrictions could be imposed if tensions escalate further.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties and rights activists have urged the government to ensure that peace enforcement does not result in arbitrary action or profiling of communities. With tensions simmering and political rhetoric heating up, all eyes are now on Dhubri — a border town once again thrust into the center of Assam’s communal and security challenges.