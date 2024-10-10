Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mourns the loss of Ratan Tata, hails his legacy of compassion and nation-building

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, calling him a symbol of compassion, leadership, and unwavering belief in India’s progress.

In a heartfelt message on X, Sarma reflected on Tata’s lasting legacy, particularly his contributions to Assam and its people.

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship, and an unshakeable conviction in the India growth story,” Sarma wrote. He lauded Tata’s life as one that exemplified both building enterprise and giving back to society.

Sarma noted that Assam had lost one of its greatest well-wishers, highlighting Tata’s special connection to the state.

Tata was honoured with Assam’s highest civilian award for his outstanding contributions. Sarma emphasised Tata’s commitment to improving healthcare through the Assam Cancer Care Foundation and praised his pivotal role in establishing Tata’s Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, which created numerous jobs for Assam’s youth.

“For me, it’s a personal loss,” Sarma added, recalling the wisdom he gained from every interaction with Tata and admiring the industrialist’s humility and simplicity.

As he extended his condolences to the Tata family and the nation, Sarma expressed that India has lost an inspirational leader whose absence will be deeply felt. He concluded his message with the solemn words, “Om Shanti.”