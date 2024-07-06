Assam CM hails Jal Jeevan Mission amid flood situation

Amid the widespread destruction caused by floods across Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Jal Jeevan Mission for its role in providing clean drinking water to affected communities.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Chief Minister shared images of people accessing clean water despite the flooded conditions. He wrote, “While the floods have caused considerable damage across the State, the Jal Jeevan Mission has emerged as a silver lining in these tough times.”

He further commended the project, stating, “The transformative water supply project is delivering clean drinking water in these challenging times.”

Advertisement

Government claimed that 80 per cent of the Jal Jeevan Mission’s work has been completed