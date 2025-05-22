Assam CM discusses roadmap with FM for achieving 10 lakh cr GSDP by 2028

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the roadmap for achieving Rs 10 lakh crore Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by the end of 2028.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Finance Minister of the rapid strides made by Assam on the economic front following a slew of initiatives by the state government to mobilise resources and generate revenue resulting in Assam emerging as one of the country’s fastest-growing states, a statement said.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman appreciated the initiatives taken by the state government to bolster the economy of the state and the country as a whole and assured to extend all possible help and support in the days ahead.

Later, taking to X, Chief Minister Dr Sarma posted, “It was a privilege to call upon Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji today in New Delhi. We had a good discussion on Assam’s growth trajectory, how it has emerged among the country’s fastest growing states and on our plans to build a ₹10 lakh cr GSDP by 2027-2028.”

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Assam were present during the discussion. After assuming office in 2021, Dr Sarma had laid special emphasis on the industrialisation of the state. Recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 a global summit has attracted a slew of investments in the state.

