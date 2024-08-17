Assam CM Condemns escape of Rape Accused in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has harshly criticized the Jharkhand administration after the escape of Mohammad Shahid Ansari, a life-sentenced convict responsible for the death of tribal police constable Chauhan Hembram on August 11.

. Ansari, serving a sentence for gang rape, fled from Hazaribag Medical College.

In a post on X, Sarma expressed his frustration with Jharkhand’s handling of the incident, noting the lack of official support or condolences for Hembram’s family. He mentioned that he, along with Babulal Marandi, was en route to visit the grieving family in Bishni Saran, Thana – Bengabad, District – Giridih.

Advertisement

Sarma also reported a troubling development: around 4:30 AM, police allegedly detained Hembram’s wife and children and sealed their home. He condemned this action as “very strange” and accused Jharkhand’s political leadership of prioritizing political interests over the welfare of tribal communities.