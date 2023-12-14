Assam CM calls on Prez; extends invitation to 50th Karbi Youth Festival

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on President Droupadi Murmu, a government official said on Thursday.

During his meeting with the president, the chief minister extended invitation to the president to grace the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in January next year, the official added.

Apprising about his meeting with the President, the Chief Minister in a post on X wrote, “It was an absolute honour to call upon Hon’ble Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu ji today. Her humility and compassion is an immense source of strength for all us. I was fortunate to have received her guidance today.”

“On behalf of the people of Assam, I had the pleasure to invit President to the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024. KYF is a celebration of our ancient indigenous culture and it will be further enriched by Murmu ji’s august presence,” Sarma said.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sarma called on Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence and apprised him about the gains made by Assam in policing and drastic reduction in crime.

Briefing the Home Minister about the slew of measures taken by the state government on smart policing and bringing down the crime rate considerably, the Chief Minister sought his counsel on taking the police reforms to the next level.