Assam CM Calls on Insurgent Groups to Abandon Violence on International Day of Peace

On the occasion of the International Day of Peace, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his call for armed extremist groups to abandon violence and engage in dialogue for the state’s progress.

Through a post on the platform X (formerly Twitter), Sarma emphasized that peace talks offer a constructive path forward, whereas violence and terror will only hinder Assam’s development.

Sarma’s appeal primarily targets groups like the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), led by Paresh Baruah, which continues to resist peace efforts despite the Chief Minister’s consistent outreach.

While several insurgent factions in Assam have laid down their arms and integrated into the mainstream, ULFA-I remains one of the last significant groups operating outside of formal talks.

Sarma’s message stressed the urgent need for a peaceful resolution, warning that violence would obstruct Assam’s aspirations to become a leading state in India. Earlier, the ULFA-I had threatened and allegedly planted bombs during the Independence Day celebrations, which reinforced the government’s efforts to bring them to the negotiating table.

The Chief Minister remains hopeful that dialogue is the key to a peaceful future, and his ongoing appeals reflect a broader vision of Assam’s development based on stability and security.