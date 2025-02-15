Assam CM accuses Gaurav Gogoi’s wife of links to Pakistan-based NGO, Congress hits back

In a fresh political salvo, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of having ties with a Pakistan-based NGO.

The allegations, made via a post on social media platform X , claim that Colburn was associated with LEAD Pakistan, an organization allegedly working under the pretext of climate change initiatives.

CM Sarma specifically pointed to her reported association with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, the head of LEAD Pakistan, and suggested that the organization had a deeper influence in Assam than previously understood.

To support his claims, Sarma shared an old tweet from Sheikh, in which he criticized India’s stance on illegal migration from Bangladesh, calling it a convergence of “nativism against Bengalis” and the “Hindu nationalist agenda of BJP against Muslims.”

The accusations come amid a politically charged atmosphere in Assam, where the ruling BJP has consistently raised concerns about illegal migration and national security.

Gaurav Gogoi, a key Congress leader in the state and the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he would take legal action over “malicious and baseless” allegations by the BJP, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The BJP has gone to extreme steps to defame me and my family. Their allegations are malicious and baseless. I will be taking the appropriate legal allegation,” Gogoi posted on X.