Assam Budget Session 2025 to focus on development and communal harmony, says Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Numal Momin, announced on Friday that the upcoming budget session, set to commence on February 17, will be a significant event aimed at uniting the people and fostering communal harmony in the state.

“This is an important session, and the budget will carry immense significance,” Momin stated. “Assam is a diverse state, home to many communities and religions living in communal harmony. This budget will reflect that diversity and bring people together. Additionally, since this session will be accessible to many residents, it will boost public morale and encourage greater participation in governance.”

Momin also highlighted that several key bills are expected to be introduced during the session, although he did not provide specifics.

Ahead of the budget session, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, ceremonially launched the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) in Guwahati on February 13. This system, now available across 32 municipalities in the state, aims to streamline the building approval process and enhance public service delivery.

“The OBPS will provide a smooth and citizen-centric service, making it easier for people to obtain building permissions efficiently,” Mallabaruah said.

The upcoming budget session comes at a critical time for Assam. With Assembly elections two years away, the BJP-led government is expected to focus on policies that reinforce economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare.

At the same time, political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition Congress are intensifying, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma frequently targeting key Congress leaders.