Assam BJP MLA’s congratulatory post to Congress leader sparks controversy

A Facebook post by BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia from Assam congratulating Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on his victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections has ignited a heated debate within the BJP in Assam.

In his post, Saikia wrote, “Special congratulations to Gaurav Gogoi for his extraordinary victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. This outcome is particularly important in many aspects, proving that money, big campaigns, overdue leadership, and compassionate speeches don’t always help you win an election. Along with it, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates selected from Assam.”

Saikia’s message has not only emphasised Gaurav Gogoi’s significant achievement but also criticised traditional election tactics.

He pointed out that excessive spending and grandiose campaigns do not guarantee success.

“This result is very significant in many ways. The outcome proved that money, big publicity, overdose of leaders, and arrogant speeches do not always help to win elections. I also congratulate all the winning candidates of Assam for their success,” Saikia added in his post on X.

The MLA expressed disappointment over the negative reactions to his congratulatory message, stating that in today’s political climate, extending congratulations to an opponent is viewed as a transgression.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a different stance, sharply criticising Saikia for his post.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati, Sarma remarked, “I think MLA Mrinal Saikia will not be with the BJP for much longer. Instead of congratulating PM Modi, he is wishing Gaurav Gogoi.” He further hinted at possible defections, stating, “Just as so many Congress leaders joined the BJP in Assam, some of our leaders will also join them.”

Despite facing criticism from the Chief Minister, Saikia reaffirmed his commitment to fostering respect and cordiality across party lines.

“I joined the BJP inspired by leaders who promoted respect for individuals, regardless of their political stance,” Saikia reiterated. He emphasised that democratic principles should transcend party politics, advocating for a more respectful and bipartisan approach.

This controversy comes at a time when the BJP is reflecting on its recent electoral setbacks. The party faced unexpected defeats in several key constituencies, prompting internal debates on strategy.

Saikia’s congratulatory post to a Congress leader amid these circumstances has added fuel to the ongoing discussions about the BJP’s future direction in the state.

It also raises questions about the internal dynamics of the BJP in Assam and the potential for further defections or shifts in allegiance.