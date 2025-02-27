Assam, Bhutan Strengthen Ties in Agriculture, Trade, and Infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Bhutan’s Agriculture and Livestock Minister Younten Phuntsho on Thursday to discuss strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including agriculture, trade, tourism, education, and power.

Phuntsho’s visit to Assam coincided with the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, where he highlighted Bhutan’s efforts to build a self-sustaining economy that retains its youth and attracts global investment.

Recognizing Assam’s geographical and economic importance, he emphasized the crucial role of India—particularly Assam, which shares a 260-km-long border with Bhutan—in his country’s development.

The discussions between Sarma and Phuntsho indicate a renewed commitment to cross-border trade and investment.

Assam is keen to strengthen its agro-based exports, dairy, and organic farming by leveraging Bhutan’s expertise in sustainable agriculture. Additionally, infrastructural collaboration in border areas could enhance connectivity, benefiting businesses and tourism in both regions.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit served as a key platform for reinforcing India-Bhutan economic ties, with a focus on investments that drive regional growth and stability.