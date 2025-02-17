Assam Assembly holds historic Budget session in Kokrajhar, Guv highlights development initiatives

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday in his address to the assembly outlined various state government initiatives which helped in ushering in growth and development.

For the first time in history, the Assam Assembly convened its Budget session at Kokrajhar outside the state capital, marking a significant departure from tradition.

Governor Acharya expressed his delight at the Assembly’s decision to conduct the session outside Dispur, emphasising that such measures help bridge the gap between the government and the people.

“This session marks a pivotal opportunity to reflect on our journey, deliberate on the challenges, and chart a visionary roadmap for the future of our beloved state,” he remarked.

Highlighting the state’s economic progress, Governor Acharya stated that Assam has maintained a steady upward trajectory with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6 per cent.

He pointed out that the state’s tax revenue collection witnessed a 25 per cent increase during 2022-23 and a 15 per cent rise in the following fiscal year.

The governor also outlined major industrial and investment projects set to propel Assam’s economic landscape forward. These include the Semiconductor Industry in Jagiroad, Modern Fertilizer Plant Under Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL), and Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit.

Governor Acharya also highlighted key recognitions that Assam has received on the global stage, including Recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language, Charaideo Maidams’ Inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, and Assam’s Listing Among Top Global Destinations by The New York Times.

The governor detailed various schemes introduced by the government across multiple sectors.

The governor’s speech was met with resistance from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, who questioned the government’s claims of economic growth.

Gogoi pointed out the state’s increasing debt burden and demanded transparency regarding the long-term outcomes of initiatives such as Advantage Assam 2.0. He argued that while investments are being announced, tangible benefits in terms of employment and economic uplift remain unclear.