Aspirations, interests of Global South must be fully represented on global stage: Jaishankar

As the Global South emerges as the future driver of economic growth, it is imperative to ensure that its aspirations and interests are fully represented on the global stage, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

India, he said, has consistently championed this cause, whether through the Voice of the Global South Summits or its G20 Presidency during which the African Union’s full membership in the G20 was successfully ensured.

Advertisement

Addressing the Japan-India-Africa Business Forum, the minister said the event highlights the deep and shared commitment of India and Japan to strengthening their engagement bilaterally as well as collaborating to promote development and economic growth in Africa and beyond.

Advertisement

” India and Japan share a relationship anchored in shared values of democracy, freedom, and rule of law, as well as a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Over the years, our bilateral relations have evolved into a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Together, we have built strong foundations in areas such as infrastructure, technology, healthcare, and education. Our engagement within Quad further complements and reinforces our bilateral engagement in a wide range of areas for greater public good,” Mr Jaishankar said.

He said India’s approach to Africa has always been guided by a deep-rooted commitment to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships. Unlike extractive models of engagement, India believes in capacity-building, skill development, and technology transfer, ensuring that African countries not only benefit from investments but also develop self-sustaining growth ecosystems, the minister added.

Mr Jaishankar also spoke about India’s initiatives such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, the Pan-African e-Network Project, and High-Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), saying they have strengthened local capacities across education, health, and digital infrastructure.

He noted that India today is Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $100 billion and growing steadily. India has also made a significant commitment to Africa’s connectivity and infrastructure development, with over $12 billion in concessional credit and more than 200 completed projects spread across the continent in areas such as railways, power generation, agriculture, and water supply.

”India’s development projects in various sectors such as drinking water schemes to irrigation, rural solar electrification, power plants, transmission lines, cement, sugar & textile factories, technology parks, railway infrastructure, etc. have generated local employment and changed life in Africa,” he said.

Mr Jaishankar was of the view that India’s deep and longstanding engagement with Africa can make it a natural bridge, whether geographically or in the industrial value chain. With India set for continued rapid economic growth, it serves as an ideal hub for Japanese companies seeking to expand into Africa and the Middle East.

India and Japan can also collaborate to strengthen resilient supply chains for African countries, particularly in critical and emerging sectors, he said.