Ask your grandmother Indira Gandhi about RSS or look up in pages of history: BJP leader on Rahul remarks in US

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a fierce attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked him to speak to his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, about the right-wing organisation.

“If there is any technology to communicate with those who have passed away, Rahul should ask his grandmother about the role of the RSS during that time or he can look it up in the pages of history,” Singh remarked.

Singh’s comments followed Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Texas, US where he claimed that the RSS believes India is a single idea, whereas his party views the country as a multiplicity of ideas.

“The RSS believes that India is one idea. We believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas, much like the United States. We believe that everyone should have the space to dream, regardless of caste, language, religion, or tradition,” Gandhi has stated.

In response, Giriraj Singh criticised Gandhi for speaking against India on foreign soil and accused him of praising China instead.

“If PM Modi did not protect the Constitution, cases of treason should be registered against such people who go outside India and criticise India,” Singh said.

The Union Minister highlighted India’s progress under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, noting that the country has transitioned from being a defense importer to an exporter.

“The people of the country rejected Congress for the third time under the leadership of ‘Yuvraj’ Rahul Gandhi. India, which used to import defense equipment, in the form of ‘Make in India,’ is now exporting it. Instead of praising India, he is going abroad and abusing India and praising China, praising the enemy country,” Singh added.