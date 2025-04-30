‘Ask name to ensure safe future for children’: VHP-Bajrang Dal poster on Pahalgam terror attack

Amid the nationwide protests against the Pahalgam terror attack, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday put up a hoarding in Bhopal urging people to “ask the name to ensure a safe future for their children”.

The hoarding in Hindi at the busy Ratnagiri traffic square reads: “Aadat daliye, naam puchne ki…” (Cultivate the habit of asking name). It further states, “Apne bachchon ke surakshit bhavishya ke liye… Ab to naam puchna hi padega.” (For a safe future of our kids, it is now necessary to ask the name).

A photograph in the poster appears to be that of one of the terror attack victims, Indian Navy’s Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (26) lying dead with and his school teacher wife Himanshi sitting beside his body.

Bhopal district Bajrang Dal Co-Convener Lokendra Malviya said the VHP and the Bajrang Dal have put up the poster. A total of seven such hoardings are to be put up at various locations.

As many as 26 tourists were gunned down by four terrorists at the Baisaran meadow at Pahalgam in Kashmir on 22 April.