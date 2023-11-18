ASI gets 10 days more to submit Gyanvapi survey report

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had sought another fortnight to submit its scientific survey report of Gyanvapi complex, was given 10 days more to submit its report.

Earlier the ASI was given time till Novemver 17 by the court of Varanasi District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesh. The district court on Saturday gave 10 days time more after hearing the plea of the ASI.

The Central Government’s Special Governing Council Amit Srivastava on Friday said that the report has not been prepared yet. He said they have requested the court to give additional time of 15 days to submit the report.

Advertisement

It is believed that there has been a delay in the preparation of the report due to teams coming from different places and festival holidays.

The District Court on July 21 had ordered ASI to survey the Gyanvapi complex (except the sealed bathroom). The ASI team started the survey work from July 24.

On November 2, ASI told the court that the survey had been completed and15 days are required to prepare the report. The court ordered the survey report to be filed by November 17.

ASI experts from across the country joined the team that conducted the survey in Gyanvapi. Under the leadership of Deputy Director Dr Alok Kumar Tripathi, archaeological experts from Sarnath, Prayagraj, Patna, Kolkata and Delhi did the survey work. A team of experts had come from Hyderabad to study using GPR technology.

According to the court order of July 21, ASI has to tell through its report whether the Gyanvapi has been demolished after demolishing a temple and a mosque has been built on top of it.

At the same time, 250 materials found as evidence during the survey were kept in double lock of the treasury under the supervision of ADM protocol on November 6 on the orders of the court.