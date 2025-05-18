Ashoka University professor arrested over social nedia post on ‘Operation Sindoor’

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Head of the Department of Political Science at Ashoka University, was arrested by the Haryana Police from his residence in Delhi over a social media post related to Operation Sindoor, police said.

The arrest follows a notice issued by the Haryana State Commission for Women, which had taken suo motu cognisance of Mahmudabad’s remarks. The notice, dated May 12, referred to “public statements and remarks” made “on or about May 7” by Prof Mahmudabad in connection with Operation Sindoor.

The controversy arose from a Facebook post in which Prof Mahmudabad criticized war hawks and expressed concern over selective nationalism.

“I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi, but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing, and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens,” the post read.

Following news of the arrest, the Democratic Teachers Initiative (DTI) condemned the action, calling it an attempt by the ruling party to suppress constitutional rights and freedom of speech.

“The attack on Dr Ali Khan Mahmudabad only exposes the politics of the present ruling dispensation. It also amounts to a grave assault on the very meaning and substance of academic freedom in India’s universities today, as well as the extra-mural rights of speech and expression guaranteed by our Constitution,” DTI said in a press statement.

The organization further stated that the Haryana State Women’s Commission had earlier targeted him by issuing summons.

“The pillorying of Dr Ali Khan for raising questions about hate politics against Muslims in India, in a post which also mentioned Operation Sindoor, is a grim reminder of the consequences faced by citizens and educators who demand accountability from the state,” the statement added.

DTI has demanded that all cases filed against him and the notices sent to him be immediately withdrawn.