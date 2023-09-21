Ashok Gehlot launches Rs 430 crores JDA projects in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presided over the inauguration and laid the foundation stones for various projects initiated by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), with a total budget of Rs 430 crores, at Albert Hall in Ramniwas Bagh, Jaipur. The event saw a substantial turnout, drawing the attendance of hundreds of individuals.

Among the projects inaugurated were Nehru Garden, Lakshmi Temple, and an underpass, all with significant financial investments. Additionally, Ram Nivas and an underground parking facility, valued at 84 crores, were unveiled. The establishment of a children’s park and a satellite hospital were also celebrated during the occasion. Multiple phases of the metro project were initiated as well.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of these development initiatives for the state’s economy, emphasizing their potential to generate increased employment opportunities for the local populace.

Furthermore, he disclosed that out of the six inaugurated projects worth 430 crores, the JDA has completed only the initial phases of three: the Gandhi Darshan Museum, the Jhotwara Railway Overbridge (ROB), and the B2B-Bypass.

This phased approach was adopted to ensure the timely inauguration of these projects before the upcoming assembly elections.

In his address, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the significance of these development projects. He recognized their potential to stimulate economic growth and bolster employment prospects. He went on to underscore their crucial role in advancing the overall well-being of the state.