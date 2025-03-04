ASHA workers’ protest disrupts Kerala assembly; Opposition slams Govt

The ongoing agitation by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers for fair remuneration, now in its 24th day, led to a major disruption in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) raised the issue as an adjournment motion, strongly criticizing the government’s approach to addressing the workers’ demands.

Advertisement

The motion, moved by Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, triggered a heated exchange between him and Health Minister Veena George.

Advertisement

Mamkootathil accused the ruling CPI(M) and its trade union wing, the CITU, of attempting to derail ASHA workers’ struggle for fair wages.

He also alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had neglected the grievances of ASHA workers, many of whom had not received their honorarium for three months.

Citing the LDF’s manifesto promise of a minimum wage of ₹7,000, Mamkootathil criticized the government for failing to ensure timely payments.

He also accused the authorities of forcibly removing tarpaulin sheets set up by protesting workers to shield themselves from rain, calling it a blatant act of suppression.

When Speaker AN Shamseer denied permission for the adjournment motion, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan slammed the government, stating that ASHA workers were merely demanding the fulfillment of the LDF’s election promises.

He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to initiate discussions with the protesting workers, similar to the approach taken by his Karnataka counterpart. Satheesan warned that the UDF would escalate its protests if the government failed to act.

“The government has no hesitation in raising salaries for Public Service Commission (PSC) members, but when it comes to ASHA workers, it seems determined to humiliate them through its leadership,” Satheesan remarked.

Tensions escalated further when Speaker Shamseer asked Satheesan to shorten his speech. The Opposition leader, however, insisted on completing his remarks, prompting the Speaker to cut off his microphone.

This enraged the Opposition members, who stormed the Speaker’s dais, plunging the House into chaos. With the situation spiraling out of control, the Speaker rushed through the day’s proceedings and adjourned the Assembly.