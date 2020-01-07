Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday welcomed the Nirbhaya verdict and said that the decision will act as a deterrent to such heinous crimes.

He also said that the decision will be a lesson to those who mistreat women.

In a town hall meet in Delhi, he said, “People will be scared that, even though little late, the law will give them punishment and justice will be served.”

“People are satisfied with the court’s verdict on Nirbhaya case, it took seven years and we need to change this system. We need to bring out a system in which rape culprits should be hanged within six months,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also welcomed the decision.

In a separate media interaction, he said that people were looking at this case as a standard.

“The incident had shaken the entire nation. People were saying that if the convicts were not hanged in this case, what would happen in the rest (such cases),” Sisodia said.

Praising Nirbhaya’s parents and her lawyers for the patience, he said that their efforts paid off.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued death warrants to four convicts’ in the case to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am.