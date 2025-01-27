Arvind Kejriwal to launch AAP’s manifesto for Delhi assembly elections today

The manifesto is likely to focus on basic needs of people, including electricity, water, education, health and welfare of poor. Ahead of the launch, the AAP has installed banners reading “Kejriwal ki guarantee” at its Delhi office.

“This government has always worked for the common people of Delhi. AAP’s manifesto is always on basic needs of people – electricity, water, education, health, women empowerment, welfare of poor, services for the middle class. You can see the voice of people in the manifesto of AAP,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP candidate from Greater Kailash assembly constituency.

Bhardwaj further stated that the BJP has been opposing the AAP’s manifesto for the last 10 years but people know that the party does what it says.

“Party’s manifesto from 10 years ago was opposed by BJP for 10 years. Today, BJP says that their manifesto is the same as Arvind Kejriwal’s. This is a huge victory. I think people know that AAP does what it says. So, people say that it is not ‘Arvind Kejriwal ka manifesto’ but ‘Arvind Kejriwal ki guarantee’,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Harish Khurana said that the AAP should tell people about the manifestors they released in the last 10 years.

“They should tell the truth about the manifestos they released in the last 10 years. They had said that Yamuna would be cleaned, what happened to that promise? Delhi has become the most polluted capital. People are not getting water…BJP is coming to power into Delhi…,” the BJP Candidate from Moti Nagar assembly seat said.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third term, while the Congress and the BJP are eying a come back after disappointing performances in the last two elections.