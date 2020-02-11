Taking control of the national capital for the third straight time after having won another massive mandate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the people of the Delhi for reposing their faith in their “son” — a term which he has used for himself after he was called a “terrorist” by the opposition BJP.

Beginning his victory speech, Kejriwal told a jubilated crowd of supporters and party workers: “Dilli walon gazab kar dia aap ne. I love you.”

“This is the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us,” he added.

Terming it as the victory of the people of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said it is the dawn of a new kind of politics – the “politics of work”. “This is a new sign.”

He also termed the AAP’s win in the Assembly polls, a victory for entire India.

Thanking Lord Hanuman, he said the deity has blessed the people of Delhi today.

“We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path so that we continue to serve people for the next five years,” he further said.

Earlier, AAP’s prominent face and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the people of Delhi have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate, as he clinched an unbelievable victory on the Patparganj seat.

Sisodia, who retained his seat for the third time, said the BJP indulged in “politics of hate”, but people refused to be divided.

“I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate, but I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi’s people have chosen a government which works for them and explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate,” he said.

After a tough tussle with BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi, Sisodia won as he got a decisive lead in Patparganj constituency.

Prior to Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, AAP’s winning candidate from Rajinder Nagar, said the people of the national capital have proved that Delhi’s “son” Arvind Kejriwal isn’t a terrorist but a true patriot.

“He is working for nation-building. The work he’s doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn’t patriotism,” he added.

As per the official trends by the Election Commission, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 6 seats and is leading on 57 seats.

The counting of votes in the high-stakes election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway at 8 am amid tight security today.

The exit polls had projected the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party to retain power, the BJP to better its previous record and the Congress to remain a no-gainer with a minimum zero and a maximum of two seats.

The Delhi polls recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, which is around 5 per cent less than the last Assembly election which marked 67.5 per cent.

In the tripartite contest, BJP and AAP were seen competing at the forefront with massive campaigning being done by top leaders of both the parties in the national capital.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, out of 70 seats, the AAP won 67 and the BJP secured three seats.