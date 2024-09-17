Arvind Kejriwal set to resign as Delhi CM today, successor to be announced at Noon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to resign on Tuesday, with his successor expected to be announced following a crucial meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 12 Noon.

Kejriwal will formally submit his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena around 4:30 pm.

AAP ministers and MLAs have already gathered at the party office to select their new Legislative Party Leader.

While suspense remains on who will replace Kejriwal as Delhi CM, one name has been dismissed from contention—Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to a news agency, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that while the selection process is ongoing, he does not think Sunita Kejriwal will be chosen.

“I have no knowledge if it will be someone from the Council of Ministers or the MLAs, but I don’t think it will be Sunita Kejriwal. She is not interested in the position,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, AAP’s National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, expressed both excitement and sorrow over the leadership transition.

“The new CM could be anyone. It’s a happy moment for Delhi, but we are also saddened that BJP’s conspiracies have forced Arvind Kejriwal to face this agni-pariksha. We will ensure he returns to the CM’s post as soon as possible, so Delhi continues to benefit from his leadership,” she said.

Since Kejriwal announced his resignation on Sunday, AAP has been conducting a series of meetings to finalise his successor.

The decision is expected at the Legislative Party meeting today at noon. Later in the day, around 4:30 pm, Arvind Kejriwal will officially tender his resignation to the Lieutenant Governor.