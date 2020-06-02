Even as cases continue to spike in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday once again reiterated that the government is four steps ahead of the Coronavirus with all arrangements being made for the worst possible scenario.

Addressing a virtual press conference on the Coronavirus situation in Delhi, he said the government has made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators.

“Number of cases in Delhi are increasing, but there is no need to worry about medical care for COVID-19 patients as we have done sufficient arrangements. If any member of your family tests positive, then they will get the required medical services,” the chief minister said.

Despite making all the arrangements, Kejriwal said that there has clearly been a gap in information as there have been instances where people are complaining of shortage of beds and medical facilities even when around 4100 beds are vacant currently.

He added that a total 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant.

Taking note of the complaints and to help people track availability of hospital beds and ventilators, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched the ‘Delhi Corona’ app.

“It will provide you information about all the hospitals in Delhi – private as well as government. It will tell you the number of vacant beds in every hospital,” he said.

Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal launches 'Delhi Corona' app. Track the availability of hospital beds and ventilators for #COVID19 patients in a single click. App Link : https://t.co/klFIxjbQab Web link : https://t.co/zCZEUIdz3g pic.twitter.com/jyyo3xgp3I — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 2, 2020

Also, for all information related to hospitals and beds, the AAP government launched the helpline number 1031 – that will inform through an SMS the status of bed availability in Delhi hospitals.

If a hospital refuses to provide bed even when the app shows availability there, then people can call on 1031.

The government’s special secretary will take action immediately and contact the concerned hospital authorities to provide a bed right away, Kejriwal said.

Last Monday, Kejriwal had informed that 117 private hospitals have been asked to reserve 20 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had said that the national capital “cannot have a permanent lockdown”, even as he admitted that the city has been witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases.

“A permanent lockdown is no solution. We have to move on with all the precautions,” Kejriwal added.

Subsequently on June 1, he announced that barber shops and salons will be allowed to reopen apart from whatever was permitted till now. However, spas will remain closed.

The chief minister also announced that all shops will be allowed to open from now on. So far, Delhi had been following odd-even rule for shops in markets.

Also, the state government has decided to lift restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles.

Meanwhile, Delhi borders have been sealed for a week, barring essential services.

Delhi has so far recorded 20,834 cases and 523 deaths.