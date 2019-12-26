A day after her remarks on the National Population Register (NPR), Booker Prize Winner and activist Arundhati Roy was slammed by both the BJP and Congress on Thursday.

Arundhati Roy on Wednesday during a protest at Delhi University suggested the people to give fake names and other details in the NPR, when the officials come for the details to register in the NPR.

“Whenever officials come to collect your information for NPR, give wrong names like Ranga-Billa and also give wrong address like 7 RCR. They will visit your homes, take your phone number and ask for documents like Aadhar Card and Driving License,” Roy said.

“This information would become a database of NRC,” she asserted.

Hitting back Roy on her remarks in a series of tweets, BJP leader Uma Bharti said, “Social activist Arundhati Roy suggested to give names like Ranga-Billa. Ranga-Billa were two criminals who were in news because of brutal crimes of rape and murder of a young girl and her brother. She only remembers the name of such criminals and not great men like Ashfaqullah Khan or Ramprasad Bismil.”

“I am ashamed that I have to take the name of such woman who idolises people like Ranga and Billa. Such so-called intellectuals are subject of hatred and condemnation,” she said.

“What nonsense is Arundhati Roy speaking! It’s one thing to ask people to refuse to participate in the NPR, but to ask them to give out incorrect details is completely wrong. Who does she think she is! We don’t need unsolicited advice from someone who insults our Indian Army,” Congress media panelist Shama Mohamed said in a tweet.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticised Roy for her remarks and said, ” If this is the kind of intellectual we have in this country, then first we should get a register of these people… Arundhati Roy should be ashamed of herself. If such statements are not betraying the nation, what is?”