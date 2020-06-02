The Annual Action Plan of Arunachal Pradesh to achieve 100% household tap connections in the state was approved by National Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The state proposed to provide 100% tap connections to all the households by March 2023. The Government of India has approved Rs 255 crore for Arunachal Pradesh under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2020-21.

Out of 2.18 lakh total rural households, the state is planning to provide 77,000 tap connections in 2020-21. While planning, thrust is given on covering households in the aspirational district, quality-affected habitations, Sansad Adarsh Gramin Yojna villages, etc. on priority.

Even though water availability in Arunachal Pradesh is not an issue, it is challenges faced in the implementation due to the tough mountainous terrain, sparsely located habitations and the harsh climatic conditions. However, the state govt has charted a plan to cover all villages/ habitations so as potable water reaches every rural household.

Arunachal Pradesh is also targeting “low-hanging fruits”, i.e. in the villages/ habitations where piped water supply schemes already exist, so that the remaining households could be provided with tap connections easily in the least possible time.

Arunachal plans to immediately provide tap connections to all remaining households belonging to weaker sections of the society on priority.

It is the endeavour of the government that people don’t crowd public stand posts and drinking water sources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, water quality testing laboratories at district and state levels are given priority.