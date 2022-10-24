Arunachal helicopter crash: Mortal remains of jawan arrives at his native village in Assam’s Karimganj

The mortal remains of Havildar (Opr) Biresh Sinha, who died along with four other jawans in an Indian army chopper crash incident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, arrived at his native village in Ratabari in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday night.

The Indian Army Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) – ALH WSI based at Likabali (Assam), with five personnel on board had on Friday crashed at 10:43 am near Singging village, 25 kilometres away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The chopper had taken off from Likabali in the Lower Siang district.

A joint search operation with teams from the Army and Air Force located the site of the crash situated in extremely challenging terrain with hills, steep gradients and thick jungle.

Subsequently, officials said that a court of inquiry constituted to probe the crash will focus on the ‘May Day’ call received by Air Traffic Control (ATC) suggesting a technical or mechanical failure on the chopper.

Earlier on October 5 this year, an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.