Arun Dev Gautam takes over as new Chhattisgarh DGP

The Chhattisgarh government appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Arun Dev Gautam as the state’s new director general of police (DGP) on Tuesday, following the retirement of DGP Ashok Juneja.

Gautam, a decorated officer with over three decades of service, brings extensive experience in counter-insurgency and crisis management, critical for a state grappling with Maoist insurgency challenges. His appointment comes after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) endorsed his name among shortlisted candidates.

Advertisement

A native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Gautam joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1992 and initially served in the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Post the bifurcation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, he opted for the nascent state, where he served as superintendent of police (SP) in six conflict-prone districts, including Korba, Rajnandgaon, and Bastar.

Advertisement

Known for his tactical acumen, he was assigned with the task of leading critical operations such as restoring order in Rajnandgaon after a 2009 Naxal attack that claimed 29 police personnel, including the district SP.

His tenure also saw him spearhead security during the 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, conducted months after the Jhiram Valley massacre, where Maoist insurgents killed 27 Congress leaders. Gautam’s efforts contributed to a significant voter turnout increase, earning accolades for ensuring peaceful polls.

Gautam’s decorated career includes the United Nations Medal for his service in Kosovo (2002), the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2010), and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2018). His international exposure and hands-on experience in conflict zones position him as a strategic choice for Chhattisgarh’s complex security landscape.

Outgoing DGP Ashok Juneja, who received two service extensions, was accorded a farewell at Raipur Police Headquarters on Monday. Juneja, in his farewell address, praised the force’s resilience amid adversity. Gautam is expected to assume charge by Wednesday.

The new DGP inherits a state where Maoist insurgency remains a persistent threat, particularly in Bastar and Sukma. Additionally, his role as Home Secretary and overseer of prisons, transport, civil defence, and fire services adds layers of administrative responsibility.

A scholar with an MA in Political Science, an MPhil in International Law from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and a graduate of Allahabad University, Gautam’s academic rigor complements his field expertise. Hailing from a village in Uttar Pradesh, he completed his early education in rural Uttar Pradesh before cracking the UPSC exam.

Colleagues describe Gautam as a “hands-on leader” with a reputation for revitalizing challenging postings. His prior roles as IG of Bastar Range and Bilaspur, coupled with his stewardship of CID, training, and railway security, underscore his versatility.

“His appointment signals a focus on strengthening grassroots policing and modernizing infrastructure,” said a senior state official. As Gautam steps into his new role, all eyes are on his strategy to balance counter insurgency operations with developmental outreach in Chhattisgarh’s tribal heartlands.