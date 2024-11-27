Around 5,000 workers from UP to be sent to Israel under India-Israel Drive 3.0

Skilled workers from Uttar Pradesh are being selected for employment opportunities in Israel. As part of this initiative, skill tests are being conducted at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Aliganj, with the testing process running until December 3.

On Wednesday, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, visited ITI Aliganj to encourage workers participating in the India-Israel Drive 3.0. This drive aims to provide skilled workers from Uttar Pradesh with employment opportunities in Israel, boosting their careers and expanding global work prospects.

Under the India-Israel Drive 3.0, around 5,000 skilled workers from Uttar Pradesh will be sent to Israel. So far, more than 9,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh have been employed in fields like construction, mall management, and technical jobs in Israel. Workers are earning monthly salaries ranging from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in the country.

Advertisement

To enhance the skills of these workers, the government is offering language and skill improvement training programmes. This will help them perform better at their workplaces and succeed in the global job market.

As part of the ‘Mission Rozgar’, young people from Uttar Pradesh are being connected to global job opportunities. This initiative not only provides employment but also helps returning workers boost new job creation and entrepreneurship in the state. Under CM Yogi’s leadership, youth from Uttar Pradesh are advancing by learning new skills in areas like farming, industry, and software.