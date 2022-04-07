Army’s version of Handwara firing incident

Given the Army’s version of the Handwara firing incident in which two persons were injured on Thursday, a defence spokesman said that troops of 21 RR were on routine patrol in Handwara town.

In view of the Iftar party planned by the army near the Town Chowk, the troops at about 1.30 PM took a few photos of Jamia Masjid, Handwara to showcase happiness and offering of prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

Thereafter they requested a local to get a few photos from inside. It is when the local person was going to take photos, some rogue elements protested and instigated others to get into an altercation with the troops.

While attempting to pacify them, two-three individuals got into a scuffle with the troops wherein there was an accidental discharge of the weapon, injuring two civilians identified as Abdul Ahad Mir of Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi of Handwara.

The crowd was pacified and J&K Police in the vicinity arrived to control the situation jointly. The crowd was subsequently dispersed and the market was opened for routine activity.

Both the injured civilians were evacuated to District Hospital Handwara and are reported stable, the spokesman added.