Army’s summer schools at high mountain pastures for children of migratory communities

In an initiative to provide quality education to children of the migratory Gujjar and Bakkarwal communities, the Indian Army is organising summer schools for them at remote high pastures.

The Gujjar-Bakarwals in the south of Pir Panjal ranges migrate to higher altitudes during the summer in search of richer pastures for their livestock. As the shepherds and herds of cattle and animals move, so do their children and their education takes a backseat during those months.

The Indian Army, in its pursuit to uplift the standard of education of these communities in remote and underdeveloped areas of the Budhal-Chasana region, is organising the summer schools in ten different locations, Tolda Gala, Chapri, Nilari, Dum Gali, and Sanghar of Rajouri district.

The classes, started from 1 August, will continue till the Bakarwal deras de-induct from their summer camping areas.

In the summer schools, the children are being provided with select teachers, stationary items and books. About 200 students are attending the school at various locations selected keeping in mind the Gujjar and Bakarwal dera concentration.

The classes are designed to provide academic support, aiding students in understanding key concepts, improving their performance and building a strong foundation for future studies. The initiative was to reach out to students from Gujjar and Bakkarwals and to ensure that financial constraints did not hinder their educational progress.