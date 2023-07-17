Army’s QRTs ensuring safety of Amarnath pilgrims

The Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) deployed by the Indian Army have exhibited remarkable vigilance in ensuring the safety and secure passage for pilgrims during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway 44.

The QRTs, comprising of dedicated and skilled personnel, has successfully thwarted potential threats and provided timely assistance to pilgrims, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all participants.

The Amarnath Yatra, a significant annual pilgrimage that attracts devotees from around the world, is known for its religious and spiritual importance.

Acknowledging the significance of this pilgrimage and the necessity to maintain a secure environment, the Indian Army has deployed well-trained and highly responsive Quick Reaction Teams to oversee the safety operations along National Highway.

Over the past few weeks, the Quick Reaction Teams have demonstrated exemplary professionalism and resilience. Their swift response and proactive measures have effectively mitigated potential risks, ensuring a smooth and secure journey for the pilgrims.

The QRT duties encompass maintaining constant vigilance, conducting regular patrols, coordinating with local authorities and promptly responding to any emergency situations.

The pilgrims acknowledged the unwavering dedication of the Indian Army in upholding the highest standards of safety and security during the Amarnath Yatra. Their round-the-clock efforts, selflessness and commitment have been instrumental in creating an environment conducive to a peaceful pilgrimage experience.

The Indian Army remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. With the support of the Quick Reaction Teams, the Indian Army aims to provide a secure environment, allowing the pilgrims to embark on their spiritual journey with peace of mind, said a defence spokesman.