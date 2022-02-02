Army troops trek on Ladakh’s frozen river to provide medical care to villagers

After trekking on the frozen Zanskar river, troops of the Ladakh based Fire & Fury Corps organised a medical camp for residents of the Nyerak village.

Located in the midst of Zanskar River Valley at 12,000 feet, Nyerak village remains cut off in winter and is only accessible through the route over frozen Zanskar river involving a 36 Kms trek.

Brigadier Manas Chatterjee of Fire & Fury Corps led the team comprising of 22 Officers, Four JCOs and 14 others including medical staff which carried an adequate stock of medicines and basic diagnostic facilities along with them.

The medical camp saw an overwhelming response by the villagers, who thanked the Fire & Fury Corps and Indian Army for this generous effort in aid of the populace of Nyerak who are deprived of such facilities especially since the area remains cut off during winters.