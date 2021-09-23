Army soldier was tortured to death by terrorists: Postmortem report

Postmortem of the body of Army’s Rifleman Shakir Manzoor Wagay, whose highly decomposed body was on Wednesday found 13 months after he went missing in the south Kashmir, indicates that he was brutally tortured to death by terrorists who abducted him on 2 August last year when he was returning on duty after celebrating Eid with his parents.

GOC Chinar Corps and all ranks on Thursday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of the braveheart, Rifleman Shakir Manzoor Wagay of 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) at the Srinagar based Chinar Corps War Memorial. Rifleman Shakir Manzoor Wagay was on bonafide military duty at Balapur, Shopian when he went missing.

A defence spokesman said that as per the postmortem report, the death of late Rifleman Shakir Manzoor is attributable to grievous injuries. The injury marks on him indicate that he was tortured and murdered in the most brutal and inhumane manner by the terrorists.

The Braveheart Rifleman Shakir was 26 years old and had joined the Army on 2 June 2016. He belonged to Village Rishipura, Shopian and is survived by his parents.

The spokesman said that the Indian Army condemns this heinous crime. The sacrifice of the brave heart in service of the country will not go in vain. All means will be utilised to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. Indian Army salutes the bravery of the departed son and soldier of India.

Security Forces had launched an extensive search at that time to locate him. After a comprehensive search, his burnt vehicle was found at Rambhama, Kulgam.

However, despite the persistent efforts of the security forces, Rifleman Shakir Manzoor could not be traced.

“His father, Manzoor Ahmed Wagay anticipated that his son had been abducted by terrorists. Some anti-national social media accounts had alleged at that time that Rifleman Shakir Manzoor had been killed and that his body had been deliberately buried at an unidentified location”, said the spokesman.

An unidentified decomposed body was found yesterday at village Mohandpura, Kulgam. The father of Rifleman Shakir Manzoor has identified the body as that of his son.

The mortal remains of Rifleman Shakir Manzoor will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing, the spokesman said.